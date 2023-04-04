HEALTHINDIA

Covid cases in UP cross 500 mark

Active Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh have crossed the 500 mark with 91 more persons testing positive for the virus, according to the latest health department data.

Of the new cases, Lucknow has reported 13, Gautam Buddha Nagar 10, Ghaziabad 15 and Lalitpur 20, even as the daily recoveries stood at 20.

In the state capital, while Chinhat, NK Road and Sarojini Nagar recorded two cases each, Alambagh, Aliganj, Qaiserbagh, Indira Nagar, Mohanlalganj, Chowk and Tudiyaganj saw one case each.

Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer, said that as four more patients were declared recovered in Lucknow, the number of active cases in the city stood at 59.

“A majority of Covid patients are in home isolation. A few admitted to hospitals for treatment of other illnesses have tested positive during their stay,” said Vikasendu Agrawal, the state surveillance officer.

