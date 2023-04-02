HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

Covid cases in UP cross 500-mark

The number of active Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh crossed 350 on Saturday night, which is the highest in this year so far.

In all, 66 more people tested positive for Covid across the state, including 11 in Lucknow, according to the data from the health department.

In the past 24 hours, 46 patients have recovered in the state. The major caseload in the state is in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Lakhimpur Kheri and Lucknow.

In Lucknow, one woman in Aliganj, two women and two men in Chinhat, two women and three men in Sarojini Nagar and a man in N.K. Road area have tested positive for Covid.

The number of active Covid cases in Lucknow now is 41, which is the highest this year.

“No Covid patient in Lucknow is admitted to hospital,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer of Lucknow.

He said, “Social distancing is the most significant thing to follow. This is because you do not know the medical condition of the person you are meeting outside your house. With social distancing and use of masks you can avoid getting infected. Avoiding crowded places is the second most important thing when it comes to Covid protocol.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already put the medical sector on alert in view of the rising Covid cases in the state.

