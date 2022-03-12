Covid cases surge in Ireland after mask mandate lifted

The daily number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland has more than tripled in less than two weeks after the country lifted the mask mandate, according to the Department of Health.

Ireland reported 9,186 confirmed cases on Friday, an increase of more than 300 per cent from the 2,277 cases recorded on February 28, the day when the country scrapped most of its remaining Covid-19 restrictions, including the wearing of masks in public indoor settings and on public transport, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the department, 907 Covid-19 patients are currently being treated in hospitals across the country, up nearly 49 per cent compared with the figure recorded at the end of last month.

Despite the surge in cases and hospitalisations, the number of Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive cares units (ICUs) in Ireland declined for the third day in a row — down to 37 from 51 on Tuesday.

There were 47 Covid-19 patients being treated in ICUs in Ireland on the day when the mask mandate was lifted.

