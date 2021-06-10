India’s overall vehicle registrations declined by 54.79 per cent on a sequential basis in May 2021.

Similarly, the data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) showed a decline of 70.60 per cent during the month under review from the level of May 2019.

Accordingly, vehicle registration stood at 5,35,855 units in May 2021, compared to 18,22,566 units reported for the corresponding period of 2019 and 11,85,374 units in April 2021.

Segment wise, registration of personal vehicles declined by 63.70 per cent on a sequential basis and 58.96 per cent from May 2019 levels to 85,733 units.

Similarly, two-wheeler registration fell by 52.52 per cent on a sequential basis and 71.08 per cent from May 2019 levels to 4,10,757 units.

Notably, tractor retail sales declined. The segment’s off-take fell by 57.85 per cent on a sequential basis and 56.60 per cent from May 2019 levels to 16,616 units.

“The second wave of Covid has left the entire country devastated as there may not be a single household which did not get affected. Apart from urban markets, this time, even rural areas were badly hit. May saw continued lockdown in most of the states,” said FADA President Vinkesh Gulati.

“Not surprisingly, auto retail for the month witnessed bloodbath as sales fell by (-) 55 per cent on MoM basis. Similarly, all categories of vehicles fell by a huge degree….”

–IANS

rv/sn/sdr/