HEALTHSOUTH ASIAWORLD

Covid curbs intensified in Shanghai, residents forced to move out temporarily

NewsWire
0
0

Authorities in Shanghai have said they will tighten the enforcement of lockdown measures, as surge in Covid cases continues in China’s financial capital, BBC reported.

The new measures include placing electronic door alarms to prevent those infected from leaving, as well as evacuating people to disinfect their homes.

Earlier this week, hundreds were forcibly evacuated from their homes to allow for buildings to be disinfected.

The restrictions will take Shanghai’s lockdown into its fifth week, BBC reported.

Shanghai city officials said that all the infected patients and close contacts will be transferred to government-run centralised quarantine.

In addition, disinfection measures will be escalated in some of the city’s worst-hit areas. This will likely mean some residents will be forced to move out temporarily — including those who have tested negative.

The move comes days after people in two other Shanghai communities – Beicai and Pingwang – were ordered to leave their residences for temporary accommodations.

In Beicai, an official notice issued to the residents told them to pack their belongings and leave their wardrobe doors open, BBC reported.

They were also told to leave open the front door of their home and their pets behind. Images on social media of people queuing with packed suitcases at night-time showed the scale of the operation.

20220422-165403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid dedicated DRDO hospital opens in Lucknow

    4.03 lakh in 15-18 age group jabbed on Day 1 in...

    Covid-19 cases exceed 14mn in Germany

    Himachal CM asks people to stay safe amid Covid-19 surge