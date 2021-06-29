The Karnataka government has made a negative RT-PCR report mandatory for travellers from Maharashtra to the southern state to contain the pandemic, said an order on Tuesday.

“Travellers entering Karnataka from Maharashtra by air, train or road must carry a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours or vaccination certificate of at least one dose of anti-Covid vaccine from Wednesday,” said the order of the state government here.

As part of special surveillance measures to contain the virus, passengers from Maharashtra should produce the Covid test report or vaccine certificate before boarding trains to Karnataka, said the South-Western Railway in a statement.

The order applies also to fliers and commuters travelling in buses, taxis or personal cars to Karnataka from Maharashtra, the worst-affected state by the pandemic since mid-March 2020.

“Airlines should issue boarding passes to only fliers carrying the negative Covid test or vaccination certificate for all flights originating from Maharashtra to the state,” said the order.

For commuters travelling from Maharashtra to the state by bus, the order said its conductor should ensure they have the negative test report or vaccine certificate with them.

“Any person violating the order will be prevented from entering the state as per the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act 2020 and Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under the IPC (Indian Penal Code) Act,” added the order.

–IANS

fb/kr