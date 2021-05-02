Goa will continue to follow Covid-related restrictions for eight more days even after the four-day lockdown imposed by the state government ends on Monday morning, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

“There will be no lockdown henceforth. In view of the increase in the mortality rate, Covid-19 restrictions will be strictly followed from this Monday to the coming Monday,” he said in address to people of the state on Sunday.

The restrictions will be imposed from Monday (May 3), 6 a.m. till May 10 morning.

“The restrictions should be strictly followed. Violators will be prosecuted under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act,” he said.

The new set of restrictions are largely similar to the ones which had been put in place during the four-day lockdown. Some of the fresh set of restrictions, including functioning of stores selling essential goods and restaurants, which can open only from 7 a.m to 7 p.m. Restaurant kitchens can, however, continue to stay open till late and only 50 per cent occupancy would be allowed in their seating areas.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic and cultural functions and events have been banned while only 50 persons would be permitted during a marriage ceremony.

Casinos, bars, sports complexes, cinema halls, spa, massage centre and malls would be closed as part of the restrictions.

Government offices can function at 50 per cent capacity, Sawant said.

“Covid restrictions should be followed by all. Life is important. If Covid norms are not followed, strict action will follow. We want to reduce Covid deaths and cases in the state,” he added.

As many as 54 persons had died due to Covid-related complications in Goa even as 2,303 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. At present, Goa has 23,884 active cases.

–IANS

maya/khz