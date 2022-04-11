SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Covid dealt a severe blow to B’desh’s hospitality sector: Report

NewsWire
0
0

A survey report has revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic has dealt a heavier blow to Bangladesh’s hospitality sector.

The country’s hospitality sector incurred a loss of about 173 billion takas in gross value added during the pandemic, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying.

The Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), a leading think-tank, conducted the survey with hundreds of hotels, resorts, travel agencies, tour operators, restaurants and their employees across the eight administrative divisional cities r.

The findings of the survey, titled “The Covid-19 pandemic and the hospitality and tourism sector in Bangladesh”, also showed that hospitality sales and revenues fell sharply in the second quarter (April-June) of 2020 compared to that in the same period a year earlier.

The report estimated that the sector would have contributed about 260 billion takas in terms of gross value added if there were no pandemic.

It further estimated that contributions of the sector squeezed to around 87 billion takas because of the pandemic in the above-cited period.

20220411-141602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Afghan police bust kidnappers’ gang, rescue hostage

    7 injured in car accident in Afghanistan’s Baghlan

    Two Indian workers die in Nepal fire

    Nepal President leaves for B’desh