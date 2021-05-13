As the Covid-related death rate continued to stay high, J&K on Thursday recorded 55 deaths and 4,356 new cases during the last 24 hours.

Officials said of the new deaths, 35 were recorded in the Jammu division and 20 in the Kashmir division as the total number of people killed by coronavirus in J&K rose to 2,967.

The new cases included 1,771 from the Jammu division and 2,585 from the Kashmir division while 2,995 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

So far, 233,763 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 177,948 have recovered.

The number of active cases is 52,848 out of which 18,946 are in the Jammu division and 33,902 in the Kashmir division.

