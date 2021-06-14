Ranking second after Maharashtra on the Covid tracker, deaths due to the infection crossed the 33,000-mark across Karnataka on Sunday, including 15,319 in Bengaluru alone, the state health bulletin said on Monday.

“With 120 people, including 12 in Bengaluru, succumbing to the infection during the day, the state’s death toll shot up to 33,033 and the city’s toll to 15,319 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago,” said the bulletin.

With 6,835 new cases registered on Sunday, the state’s Covid tally increased to 27,71,969, including 1,72,141 active cases, while 25,66,774 recovered from the disease, with 15,409 patients getting discharged in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

As the epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 1,470 fresh cases on Sunday, taking its Covid tally to 11,98,158, including 85,044 active cases, while recoveries rose to 10,97,794, with 2,409 patients getting discharged during the day.

Out of the 1,49,742 tests conducted across the state on Sunday, 31,828 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,17,914 through RT-PCR method.

The state’s positivity rate declined to 4.56 per cent, while its case fatality rate was recorded at 1.75 per cent across the state on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 1,23,262 people, including 58,693 above the age 45 years and 59,916 in 18-44 years age group, were vaccinated across the state on Sunday.

“Cumulatively, 1,71,14,728 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years, healthcare workers and frontline warriors have received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16,” the bulletin said.

–IANS

