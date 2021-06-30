Even as positive cases are declining by the day, deaths due to Covid-19 crossed 35,000 in Karnataka since the pandemic broke out in March 2020, said the state health bulletin on Wednesday.

“With 111 patients succumbing to the infection during the day, the state’s death toll rose to 35,040, including 15,626 in Bengaluru,” said the bulletin.

Though 11 died in Bengaluru, 15 deaths were reported in Dakshina Kannada, 14 in Mysuru and 12 in Davangere districts across the state.

With 3,382 new cases registered on Tuesday, the state’s Covid tally increased to 28,43,810, including 76,505 active cases, while 27,32,242 recovered so far, with 12,763 patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

As the epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru, however, reported only 813 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking its Covid tally to 12,13,559, including 43,698 active cases, while recoveries rose to 11,54,234, with 9,549 patients discharged during the day.

After Bengaluru, 367 tested positive on Tuesday in Mysuru, 339 in Dakshina Kannada and 265 in Hassan districts across the state.

Out of 1,71,112 tests conducted across the state during the day, 40,512 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,30,960 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate dipped to 1.97 per cent while case fatality rate rose to 3.28 per cent across the state on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 1,86,558 people, including 54,595 aged above 45 years and 1,28,246 in the 18-44 year age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

“Cumulatively, 2,26,62,318 people, including senior citizens, healthcare workers and frontline warriors have received the dose since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16,” added the bulletin.

