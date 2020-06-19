COVID: Delhi sees highest single-day spike with 3,137 cases

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Delhi reported highest single-day spike with 3,137 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the national capital’s tally beyond 50,000 mark to 53,116.

The death toll in the national capital also increased to 2,035 with 66 deaths today.

This is second consecutive day when Delhi witnessed recorded more than 2,500 cases.

Tamil Nadu also recorded 2,141 fresh cases on Friday taking the state’s tally to 52,334.

States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 25,601 cases and 1,591 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (15,181), Rajasthan (13,857), Madhya Pradesh (11,426) and West Bengal (12,735).

