Covid fear: Masks made mandatory in K’taka, new guidelines released

The Karnataka government on Monday made wearing of masks in public places compulsory as a preventive method to tackle the evolving Covid situation in the state.

It also has also released guidelines for the New Year, limiting the celebration time.

Revenue Minister R. Ashoka, talking to reporters after holding a meeting with the officials of the Health and Disaster Management Departments, announced the decision of making wearing of masks compulsory. “However, fines will not be imposed for not wearing masks as of now,” he said.

“In the interest of the people, wearing masks is made mandatory,” he added.

The government has also made two doses of vaccination and wearing of masks compulsory for the staff of all theaters, malls, hotels, restaurants, indoor programmes, public meetings and schools and colleges, the Minister said.

“Taking a booster dose is recommended. The hotels and pubs should operate with the present seating capacity and they should not increase it. During the celebrations of New Year, wearing of masks has been made compulsory at M.G. Road, Brigade Road and other places in Bengaluru and other cities,” Ashoka said.

The celebration time on the occasion of New Year is limited to 1 a.m. and celebrations will not be allowed after it. It is advised that the senior citizens, pregnant women, and children should remain indoors and not participate in celebrations in crowded areas.

