The Goa government has tied up with the Art of Living foundation for conducting online training sessions to boost immunity and well-being and over-coming Covid-related challenges to “help perform duties with energy and valour”.

A circular issued by the state’s General Administration Department said that the online classes will be conducted over three days.

“During these challenging times of Covid-19 pandemic where the overall physical, mental and social health of people is put to task, the Art of Living organisation is conducting online Covid Care programmes for ‘well being and immunity’ for government servants and staff in order to overcome these health challenges and help perform duties with energy and valor,” the circular issued on Wednesday said.

“It is a specialised programme for immunity boost, improving lung capacity, mental health and reducing stress, anxiety through medication, breathing and yoga for non-Covid, Covid+ve Awith mild or moderate symptoms and post Covid persons,” it said.

–IANS

maya/vd