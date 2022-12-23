Actions taken to control Covid are based on scientific evidence, not political reasons, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K. Sudhakar said on Friday.

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy has been on a yatra for many days. Rahul Gandhi has been on a yatra for more than a hundred days. However, the government has not talked about Covid during that period, Minister Sudhakar stated.

“We are now taking measures to control Covid to protect the health of the people as cases are increasing in other countries like China and Korea. Covid has come under control only due to the prudent administration and timely policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Yatras of Congress, JD(S) are just like any other political campaigns. It will not have any impact on people’s minds. Kumaraswamy of JD(S) is doing yatra in Old Mysore areas and as they are non-existent in other parts of the state, he stated.

“Covid vaccines have been administered at record levels. We have successfully completed 100 per cent vaccination of two doses in the state. But I urge everyone to also get the third dose of the vaccine. The nasal vaccine would be very effective to ensure that all the children are vaccinated,” Minister Sudhakar said.

Kumaraswamy and Congress State President Shivakumar had objected to the Covid restrictions by ruling BJP. Shivakumar had stated that the BJP, feared by the success of Bharat Jodo Yatra, is trying to impose restrictions.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has released guidelines against the backdrop of Covid situation asking people to wear masks at public places without fail. Minister Sudhakar has stated that presently wearing of mask has not been made compulsory, a call would be taken after analysing the situation in coming days.

