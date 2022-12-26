HEALTHINDIA

Covid guidelines won’t impact normal life, business: K’taka CM Bommai

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the guidelines which will be formulated to manage the evolving Covid situation in the state won’t impact day-to-today life and business of the people.

“The matter will be discussed in the cabinet. There is a need to create awareness among the people and administer booster doses. The mask should be worn compulsorily. The meeting will primarily focus on precautions and preventive measures,” CM Bommai stated.

When asked whether strict rules will be in place, CM Bommai reiterated that the guidelines will be framed in such a way that normal life and business is not affected.

Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar said that the variant was yet to be confirmed in connection with the case of a person returning from China testing positive. “He is being isolated at his home in Agra,” he said.

“There is no such situation in the country over which the people should panic. There should not be a comparison with China. If precautions are taken that is enough. Our vaccination is good and effective as per the experts,” he said.

CM Bommai also stated that he was leaving for New Delhi to attend a meeting to be chaired by BJP President J.P. Nadda on Monday. He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also going to participate in the meeting.

The meeting would be held over the upcoming elections, cabinet expansion and other issues, which were left unfinished during his visit to New Delhi last time will also come up, CM Bommai stated.

20221226-151603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bengal MP Mimi duped in fake vax racket, one arrested

    Argentine capital lifts indoor face mask mandate

    ‘On your responsibility’: Calcutta HC allows abortion for 34 week pregnant...

    New ‘on demand’ contraceptive pill a promising candidate