Covid impact: IndiGo’s net loss at Rs 2,844.3 cr in Q1FY21

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) InterGlobe Aviation which runs airline major under the brand name of IndiGo on Wednesday posted its highest ever quarterly net loss at Rs 2,844.3 crore for the first-quarter of 2020-21.

“Closure of scheduled operations till May 24, 2020 and lower capacity deployment thereafter on account of Covid-19, significantly impacted the quarterly results,” the company said in a statement.

“IndiGo reports net loss of Rs 28,443 million and a negative EBITDAR of Rs 14,212 million for the quarter ended June 2020.”

The company had posted a profit of Rs 1,203.1 crore in the like period of the previous fiscal.

