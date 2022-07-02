Covid-19 infections are rising again across the UK as an estimated 2.3 million people or one in 30 has the virus, an increase of 32 per cent on the week before, says a new report.

According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the rise is being driven by two new fast-spreading sub-variants of Omicron called BA.4 and BA.5, reports the BBC.

People can be infected even if they have had Covid-19 before, but jabs are helping to protect against serious illness.

Health officials are urging anyone over 75 who has not had a vaccine or booster in the past six months, to get one, the report said.

“Across the UK we’ve seen a continued increase of over half a million infections, likely caused by the growth of BA.4 and BA.5 variants,” Sarah Crofts, from the ONS, was quoted as saying.

In its analysis of England, it found infections were going up in all regions and all age groups. In Scotland, which has had the highest Covid-19 rates in the UK since the end of May, the rise in infections may be slowing slightly.

The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care has reached 211 in England, which is an increase from 111 at the start of June.

Back in January 2021, more than 3,700 people needed this type of care at a time when intensive care units were in danger of being overwhelmed.

20220702-120203