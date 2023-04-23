HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLESCI-TECH

Covid jab for kids: Parents worry about long-term risks, responsibility

NewsWire
0
0

Most parents are concerned about potential long-term risks from the Covid-19 vaccine for their children and some fear they’ll be held responsible if their child gets ill after the jab, a study has revealed.

Despite efforts to increase the vaccination rate among children, many remain unvaccinated due to parental concerns about the vaccine’s long-term effects and anticipated responsibility, aids the study published in the journal Pediatrics.

The Dornsife Center for Economic and Social Research (CSER) at University of Southern California (USC) found that 45 per cent of parents of children are concerned about potential long-term risks while 18 per cent fear they’ll be viewed as responsible if their child gets sick after the vaccination.

Ying Liu, research scientist at CESR and the study lead, explained that “parents’ hesitancy may be partly driven by apprehension about the vaccine, stemming from its rapid development and the use of newer techniques.”

“People often exhibit a more cautious approach when making medical decisions for others, including their own children, than for themselves,” Liu said. “Some tend to do nothing rather than vaccinate their child, even though such inaction could result in negative consequences.”

The researchers sought to determine the causes of low child vaccination rates in the US. Currently, only 39 per cent of children of age 5 to 11, and 68 per cent of those aged 12 to 17 have received vaccinations, compared to 92 per cent of adults.

20230423-103203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Lifeline’ Metro to resume as Delhi unlocks partially

    17 children, 2 teachers in UP fall ill as foul smell...

    Head injuries in kids can affect brain size, learning difficulties

    Many TN districts reel under vaccine shortage