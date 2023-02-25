HEALTH

Covid marks sixth leading cause of death in US in January

Covid-19 was the sixth leading cause of death in the US in January, according to a report published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The US federal government has announced plans to end the Covid-19 Public Health Emergency on May 11. The CDC said that Covid-19 remains a public health priority and it has impacted all aspects of daily life and contributed to a decline in life expectancy. Many people remain at higher risk for severe illness and death, Xinhua news agency reported.

Covid-19 remains a critical public health issue, said the CDC, adding that it remains important to stay up to date with Covid-19 vaccines, especially for people at higher risk for severe disease.

The US is currently averaging about 33,700 new Covid-19 cases, 3,500 hospitalisations and 344 deaths each day, according to CDC data.

20230225-062401

