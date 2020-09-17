Covid norms go for toss as thousands gather for ‘tarpan’ at Kolkata ghats

Kolkata, Sep 17 (IANS) Gross violations of Covid-19 social distancing norms were seen at several ‘ghats’ of river Ganga in Kolkata and it’s adjoining Howrah district as people came in hordes to offer “tarpan” on Thursday morning.

Thousands of people were seen violating safety guidelines as most of them did not ever bother to wear masks and use the sanitising channels while entering the ghats on the occasion of Mahalaya.

The auspicious day marks the last day of ‘Shradh’ and the beginning of the Durga Puja festivities, the day when the goddess Durga is believed to have descended on Earth.

People in West Bengal traditionally wake up early morning on Mahalaya in a bid to make offerings to divine entities as per Vedic practice remembering their forefathers and their departed souls.

Amid announcements of maintaining physical distancing guidelines made by the Kolkata Police and disaster management teams, the rituals were performed, at a time when the daily figures of Corona cases reached an all-time high in India.

The state ruling Trinamool Congress volunteers also distributed free masks at several ghats, including Ahiritola Ghat, and joined hands with the police to do the crowd management activities.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also extended warm regards to all the residents of the state.

“On the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya, I extend my warm regards to one & all. Although Covid-19 has restricted how we celebrate festivals, we shall not allow it to dampen the spirit of this Durga Puja,” she said. She urged everyone to come forward, extend a helping hand to those in need and spread joy everywhere.

“As a part of this pledge, I vow to ensure that this Durga Pujo, no one is devoid of the festivities,” Banerjee tweeted, greeting everyone on Shubho Mahalaya.

On the other hand, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists had performed the ritual of ‘Tarpan’ on the eve of Mahalaya for its slain activists, despite the city police’s efforts to prevent the programme to be held at a Kolkata ghat. Initially, the venue was decided at Baghbazar ghat in north Kolkata, then changed to Golabari ghat in Howrah – exactly on the other side of the mighty river.

The Kolkata Police officials cited the prevailing Covid-19 situation for its action and had dismantled a temporary podium on Wednesday erected for the Shahid Tarpan, in memory of slain BJP activists in Bengal in order to avert a political face-off.

