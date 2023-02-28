A nine-year-old Covid orphan has managed to get back his ancestral property that had been encroached by relatives.

Lucknow District Magistrate (DM) Suryapal Gangwar has ordered authorities to register the property on the child’s name.

He also asked the authorities to make necessary arrangements for the schooling of the child and financial aid for the same.

The boy, Shlok Kumar, along with aunt Vineeta, visited the DM and informed him that following his maternal grandfather Mishri Lal’s death, who had left property on the name of the child, the same was encroached by Kailash, the younger brother of Mishri Lal.

Shlok lost his mother Vijayalakshmi during Covid while his father Deepak Kumar had also died of prolonged illness.

The child was living with Mishri Lal.

After Lal’s death, the kid was thrown out of his maternal grandfather’s home in Lal Colony of Naiper road.

“Mishri Lal had left property on Shlok’s name, therefore there is no reason why anyone else should live or own that property. Therefore, instructions have been given to project officer DUDA to immediately ensure possession of the house (on Mishri Lal’s name) in Kashiram Yojna to Shlok. The guardian of the house will be PO DUDA till the kid attains the age of 18-years,” said the DM.

“Further under the disaster relief fund, an amount of Rs 50,000 will be transferred into the kid’s bank account, Rs 4,000 per month under Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana (Covid) and an amount of Rs 10 lakh under PM Cares for children will also be given,” he added.

20230228-085203