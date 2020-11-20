Canindia News

‘Covid pandemic worsening rapidly in Canada’

by 0

Canada could see upward of 60,000 new cases of Covid-19 by the end of December if Canadians increase their contacts and gatherings, according to the Covid-19 modelling charts issued by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The modelling shows the country’s daily case counts are increasing significantly and rapid growth is occurring in several provinces because each new case in Canada is spreading the infection to more than one other person, Xinhua reported.

It demonstrates that even under current rates of contacts into December, Canada could record 20,000 cases a day.

In the short term, the total number of Canadian Covid-19 cases is expected to reach between 366,500 to 378,600, and between 11,870 to 12,120 deaths by November 30. The total number stood at 317,171 Friday morning.

“The national epidemic curve shows that case counts have far surpassed peak levels seen during the first wave,” Canadian Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said at a press conference in Ottawa Friday morning.

“An average of about 4,800 cases are now being reported daily. Moreover, epidemic growth is continuing at rapid pace, and about 15 per cent more daily cases are reported this week, compared to the last.”

To drive that number under 10,000 cases a day by the end of the year, Canadians would need to limit their interactions to essential activities while maintaining physical distancing and adhering to other public health guidelines.

“We are not on a good trajectory,” Tam said on Friday. “I think across the board, across Canada, we have to say the time is now, with urgency, that we limit contacts. However that is being done at the local level, that is the underlying principle. Keep those contacts down by restrictions and of course each individual doing their work.”

Tam also pointed out that increased cases strain on hospitals and healthcare systems, pushing some to capacity and leading to the postponement of other medical procedures in the country.

–IANS

int/

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Recoveries continue to exceed Covid cases in Karnataka

CanIndia New Wire Service

Gujarat sees highest daily tally of Covid cases, at 1,420

CanIndia New Wire Service

Gandhinagar police holds flag march in the city for Corona

CanIndia New Wire Service

PM reviews India’s vaccination strategy in key meeting

CanIndia New Wire Service

UoH incubated start-up develops novel Favipiravir production method

CanIndia New Wire Service

Central health team to visit Gujarat on Saturday

CanIndia New Wire Service

Covid: Recoveries again exceed new cases in Kerala

CanIndia New Wire Service

Andhra reports 1,221 more Covid cases, tally reaches 8.59 lakh

CanIndia New Wire Service

89,562 fined for not wearing masks in Gurugram since March

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested