A French national, who came as a tourist to Kerala, died Monday early morning after being treated for Covid at the state-run Kottayam Medical College hospital, said authorities.

He has been identified as Merceier Paiway.

Paiway was first admitted to a state-run hospital in Kochi. Later he was moved to another hospital, but on Saturday he was shifted to the Kottayam Medical College hospital wherein he was under treatment, but breathed his last in the early hours of Monday.

The hospital is awaiting orders from the state authorities, who have got in touch with the French Embassy.

