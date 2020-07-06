Covid positive scribe jumps from 4th floor of AIIMS, dies (Ld)

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) A 37-year-old journalist, who jumped from the fourth floor of AIIMS’ trauma centre on Monday, has been declared dead by the hospital administration. He passed away at 3.35 p.m., nearly one-and-a-half hour after the incident.

At around 2 p.m. on Monday, the journalist had jumped off the trauma centre building. He was rushed to the ICU immediately.

The scribe was admitted to the Covid ward of the trauma centre on June 24 after he had tested positive for Covid-19. Hospital authorities told that he was making significant recovery from his Covid symptoms and they planned to shift him to the general ward on Monday.

As per the official statement by issued by Aarti Viz, spokesperson of the hospital, the journalist ran from Ward No. 1 of the trauma centre to the fourth floor, broke the windowpane and jumped off the building. The administration told that the attendants tried to stop him but to no avail.

“He was immediately moved to the trauma centre’s ICU where he was intubated, and resuscitation was tried, but unfortunately he succumbed to his injuries,” the statement read.

The hospital also said that the journalist was having disorientation of bouts during the treatment. The hospital cited his brain surgery, which he had undergone in March 2020 at the GB Pant Hospital, behind the hallucinations he used to have.

The deceased is survived by his wife and two children. He was a principal correspondent with a major Hindi daily and used to cover health and civic bodies in Delhi.

