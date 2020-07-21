Covid positive woman gives birth to baby boy in Arunachal

Itanagar, July 21 (IANS) A 32-year-old Covid positive pregnant woman on Tuesday delivered a baby boy at a medical college in Arunachal Pradesh, officials said.

A team of doctors, comprising gynecologists and surgeons at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) conducted a caesarean section on the pregnant woman, who was earlier infected with coronavirus.

TRIHMS’ Deputy Chief Medical Superintendent Taw Kaki said that both the mother and the new born baby are healthy and fine.

“They are now together. As the mother is a COVID-19 patient, we would take a decision soon whether or not the newborn would remain with the mother,” Kaki told the media.

The woman, who was initially admitted to the Rama Krishna Mission Hospital here, was subsequently referred to TRIHMS, state’s lone medical college, after she was tested positive for nCoV.

According to the doctors, the woman would be treated like other COVID-19 patients and would be kept in the medical college hospital till her swab sample tested negative at least twice and became physically well.

Of the total 790 COVID-19 positive cases in Arunachal Pradesh so far, 502 are now active cases, while three people succumbed to the infectious disease.

