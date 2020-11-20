Covid: Recoveries again exceed new cases in Kerala

Keeping in tune with the pattern witnessed in the past few days, Kerala on Friday again reported more recoveries than new Covid-19 cases.

According to a statement issued here by state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja, Kerala reported 6,028 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, while 6,398 people recovered from the disease across the state, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,81,718.

The state presently has 67,831 active cases.

The day also saw 28 Covid deaths, taking the state’s overall death toll to 1,997.

As many as 3,15,518 people are under observation across the state, including 16,429 in various hospitals. Kerala presently has 557 hotspots.

–IANS

sg/arm