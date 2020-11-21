Canindia News

Covid recoveries marginally up compared to new cases in K’taka

by 0

Covid recoveries in the state exceeded new cases as 1,799 got discharged on Saturday taking the total number of discharges in Karnataka to 8,34,968.

According to the Covid-19 bulletin of Friday released on Saturday, the day also saw 1,781 patients testing Covid-19 positive and 20 persons succumbed to the virus taking Karnataka’s tally of total number of infections rose to 8,71,342 and the toll to 11,641.

Bengaluru Urban topped the list of fresh infections, accounting for 972 cases. Cumulatively 8,71,342 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, which includes 11,641 deaths and 8,34,968 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It further said that out of 24,714 active cases, 24,220 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 494 are in Intensive Care Units.

Ten out of the total 20 deaths reported on Friday are from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Dakshina Kannada (3), Tumakuru (2), Ballari, Dharwad, Haveri, Kolar and Mysuru (1).

Most of the deceased either had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Mysuru followed Bengaluru Urban in the number of new cases with 126, Tumakuru had 92, Vijayapura 63, Dakshina Kannada 46, Chikkaballapura 38, Ballari and Mandya 37.

Bengaluru Urban district also topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,62,626 infections, followed by Mysuru 49,923 and Ballari 38,055.

Among discharges too Bengaluru Urban was on top with 3,40,755 discharges, followed by Mysuru 48,244 and Ballari 37,206.

With 1,25,337 testing on Friday alone RT-PCR method and 22,646 among them were Rapid Antigen Tests, the total number of tests conducted crossed one crore sample testing mark (1,01,06,474).

–IANS

nbh/rt

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Agra reports 76 fresh Covid-19 cases

Delhi: Recoveries exceed new cases for 2nd day, deaths remain worry

CanIndia New Wire Service

Maharashtra’s Covid deaths drop, cases on upswing (Roundup)

CanIndia New Wire Service

PM at G20: Coordinated efforts by largest economies will lead to faster recovery from pandemic

CanIndia New Wire Service

IMA to resist Centre’s move to allow Ayurveda docs to perform surgeries

CanIndia New Wire Service

Active Covid cases in Andhra Pradesh drop below 15k

CanIndia New Wire Service

57 trainees in IAS training centre test COVID positive

CanIndia New Wire Service

Recoveries again exceed new Covid cases in Kerala

CanIndia New Wire Service

Covid vaccine be given first to vulnerable sections: Sadhguru

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested