Covid recovery rate in Telangana crosses 82% mark

Hyderabad, Sep 22 (IANS) Telangana’s recovery rate of Covid-19 cases has crossed the 82 per cent mark as the state continues to see over 2,000 recoveries every day, health officials said on Tuesday.

A total of 2,143 people recovered from the virus during last 24 hours ending Monday 8 p.m.

With this the cumulative recoveries in the state mounted to 1,44,073.

The recovery rate has gone up to 82.43 per cent against the national average of 80.82 per cent.

The state’s Covid tally jumped to 1,74,774 with 2,166 new cases registered during the last 24 hours, officials said.

10 more people succumbed to the virus during the period, pushing the death toll in the state to 1,052.

The case fatality rate in the state stands 0.60 per cent against the national average of 1.60 per cent.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 309 new cases Rangareddy district recorded 166 new cases while the count in Medchal Malkajgiri went up by 147.

The number of cases in Karimnagar rose by 127 and in Nalgonda by 113. Warangal Urban recorded 95 new cases, Nizamabad and Mahabubabad 90 each, Siddipet 88 and Khammam 87.

According to a media bulletin released from the office of the director of public health and family welfare, 53,690 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours.

With this the state has so far tested 25,73,005 samples. Samples tested per million population improved further to 69,304. This is much higher than the daily testing target of 5,600 per day as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.

A total of 17 government-run laboratories, 43 private laboratories and 1076 rapid antigen test centres are conducting the tests.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 29,649 including 22,620A in home/institutional isolation.

As many as 65.23 per cent of those tested positive were in the age group of 21-50 years while 21.82 were above 51 years of age. The positive cases include 12.95 per cent who were below 20 years.

Officials said 64.83 per cent of those tested positive were male while the remaining 38.17 per cent were female.

A total of 62 government hospitals are treating Covid patients in the state. They have 8,821 beds, of which 6,215 are vacant.

