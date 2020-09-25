Covid recovery rate jumps to 82.34% in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Sep 25 (IANS) The Covid-19 recovery rate in Jharkhand has jumped to 82.34 per cent against the national average of 81.60 per cent, state health department data revealed on Friday.

The mortality rate in Jharkhand is 0.85 per cent against the national average of 1.60 per cent.

The recovery rate is high despite the fact that the number of Covid-19 cases are rising in the state. In last 24 hours, 1,349 fresh cases have been detected in the state, taking its overall Covid-19 tally to 76,438. During the same period, four persons succumbed to Covid-19 in the state, 3 in East Singhbhum district and 1 in Ranchi district, taking the state’s overall death toll to 652.

The number of active cases in the state presently stands at 12,841, while 62,945 persons have recovered from the disease so far.

The state has so far conducted 19,49,673 tests, of which 18,73,235 have returned negative.

