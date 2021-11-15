As the number of the fresh Covid-19 cases were still increaaing in Laos, the government has announced an extension of restrictive measures until further notice.

Deputy Head of the Prime Minister’s Office Thipphakone Chanthavongsa told a press conference that community spread continues across every province, with the number of new infections increasing, reports Xinhua news agency.

Most cases have been recorded in densely populated areas, with spread occurring at social events, in offices, organizations and within families.

Borders and checkpoints will remain closed, except those authorized by the National Taskforce Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

Tourist and visitor visas will not be issued to foreigners. However diplomatic personnel, employees of international organisations, experts, and investors with an urgent requirement to enter the country will be granted entry but must comply with all Covid-19 prevention measures issued by the Lao government.

Entertainment venues must remain closed across the country.

Meetings and conferences or other gatherings with more than 50 people are prohibited including religious festivals and activities.

–IANS

