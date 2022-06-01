Shanghai, China’s economic centre and a global trade hub, on Wednesday eased Covid curbs after a two-month lockdown, and fully restored the normal order of production and living across the city.

Buses, the entire rail transit network and ferry services resumed operations while private cars and corporate vehicles were allowed to ply normally except in areas designated as medium and high-risk for Covid-19, and those under closed-off management or restrictive control.

Shopping malls, supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and other commercial outlets also resumed their offline business from Wednesday, with the total visitor flow capped at 75 per cent of the maximum capacity.

The same requirements were implemented at cultural and tourism venues, stadiums and A-level tourist attractions.

“This is a day that we dreamed of for a very long time,” Shanghai government spokeswoman Yin Xin told reporters, adding that “everyone” has sacrificed a lot.

“This day has been hard-won and we need to cherish and protect it, and welcome back the Shanghai we are familiar with and missed.”

Earlier while making the announcement to ease curbs, Zong Ming, vice mayor of Shanghai, told mediapersons on Tuesday that the city is still at a “critical stage of Covid prevention and control and, therefore, needs the continued understanding, support and cooperation of all people”.

Zong has called on every resident to adhere to standard epidemic prevention and control measures, maintain social distancing, get vaccinated and comply with all epidemic prevention regulations.

The financial hub with a population of 25 million announced on May 17 that it had cut off the community transmission of Covid-19 in all its 16 districts.

20220601-144601