WORLD

Covid restrictions in Shanghai eased after two months

NewsWire
0
0

Shanghai, China’s economic centre and a global trade hub, on Wednesday eased Covid curbs after a two-month lockdown, and fully restored the normal order of production and living across the city.

Buses, the entire rail transit network and ferry services resumed operations while private cars and corporate vehicles were allowed to ply normally except in areas designated as medium and high-risk for Covid-19, and those under closed-off management or restrictive control.

Shopping malls, supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and other commercial outlets also resumed their offline business from Wednesday, with the total visitor flow capped at 75 per cent of the maximum capacity.

The same requirements were implemented at cultural and tourism venues, stadiums and A-level tourist attractions.

“This is a day that we dreamed of for a very long time,” Shanghai government spokeswoman Yin Xin told reporters, adding that “everyone” has sacrificed a lot.

“This day has been hard-won and we need to cherish and protect it, and welcome back the Shanghai we are familiar with and missed.”

Earlier while making the announcement to ease curbs, Zong Ming, vice mayor of Shanghai, told mediapersons on Tuesday that the city is still at a “critical stage of Covid prevention and control and, therefore, needs the continued understanding, support and cooperation of all people”.

Zong has called on every resident to adhere to standard epidemic prevention and control measures, maintain social distancing, get vaccinated and comply with all epidemic prevention regulations.

The financial hub with a population of 25 million announced on May 17 that it had cut off the community transmission of Covid-19 in all its 16 districts.

20220601-144601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Temperature-related deaths may rise if global warming exceeds 2 degrees C

    Cuba implements new protocols as cases top 1 mn

    Scientists extend women’s fertility, reverse ageing in human egg cells

    Seoul to resume late-night subway service from June