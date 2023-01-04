HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

Covid scare: Govts should listen to advice of experts, says IATA

Following the imposition of travel restrictions for travellers from China, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has expressed disappointment over the “knee-jerk reinstatement of measures that have proven ineffective over the last three years”.

“Several countries are introducing Covid-19 testing and other measures for travellers from China, even though the virus is already circulating widely within their borders. It is extremely disappointing to see this knee-jerk reinstatement of measures that have proven ineffective over the last three years,” said Willie Walsh, Director General, IATA.

IATA said that the research undertaken around the arrival of the Omicron variant concluded that putting barriers in the way of travel made no difference to the peak spread of infections.

At most, restrictions delayed that peak by a few days. If a new variant emerges in any part of the world, the same situation would be expected, it added.

“That’s why governments should listen to the advice of experts, including the WHO, that advise against travel restrictions. We have the tools to manage Covid-19 without resorting to ineffective measures that cut off international connectivity, damage economies and destroy jobs. Governments must base their decisions on ‘science facts’,” Walsh said.

IATA (International Air Transport Association) represents some 300 airlines comprising 83 per cent of global air traffic.

