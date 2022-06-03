HEALTHINDIA

Covid spike in Goa, but no new mutations: Health official

Amid a sudden spike in Covid-related cases in Goa, coastal state’s top health official on Friday said that all the samples sent for genome sequencing have tested positive for the Omicron variant.

Dr. Geeta Kakodkar, Director of the state Health Services department, also said that no new mutation of the Covid virus was traced in the state, amid a surge in cases over the last two days when 47 and 50 new Covid cases were reported on Thursday and Friday respectively.

“Over the last few days, cases are increasing. There were 47 cases yesterday, today there are 50 cases. Even if the rise is not steep, there is definitely a rise,” Kakodkar said.

“This is not a new variant. We had sent 68 samples to the genome sequencing lab for testing. And all 68 cases are the BA.2 variant, which is Omicron. No new variant is traced. Originally the first wave was the Covid virus, after that there was the Delta variant, after that we had the Omicron variant which is in circulation. We have no evidence of mutation or a new variant,” she added.

The official also said that the state government’s expert committee had predicted a rise in Covid cases in the state in the months of June and July, while adding that it was too early to dub the recent surge in cases as a “fourth wave”. “We can only say that there is a rise in cases in Goa,” Kakodkar said.

