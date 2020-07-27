Covid stalled Karnataka’s development, rues Yediyurappa

Bengaluru, July 27 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, on the first anniversary of his government on Monday, rued that the coronavirus pandemic stalled the growth and development of the southern state since March.

“The first year of our rule has been a ‘agni pariksha’ (trial by fire), as we faced many challenges like drought and floods from August to October in 2019 and Covid since March as it stalled the state’s growth and development,” said Yediyurappa while addressing the people across the state in a live telecast.

The BJP returned to power on July 26, 2019 and Yediyurappa took oath as Chief Minister for the fourth time 3 days after the 14-month JD-S-Congress coalition government, headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy, fell on July 23, 2019 following loss of majority in the Assembly.

“As we were preparing to implement the state budget for fiscal 2020-21 from April 1, Covid invaded the state, forcing extended lockdown, disrupting normal life and holding up growth plans,” he said.

Admitting that life and livelihood were equally important, the Chief Minister said efforts were on to revive the state’s economy and restore new normal life by fighting the virus and taking precautions to prevent as many from being infected.

“A blueprint to develop Bengaluru infrastructure is ready and will be rolled out soon when lockdown restricts will be further eased in unlock 3.0 and 4.0,” he noted.

Yediyurappa said the government would work overtime in the next 2-3 years to make Karnataka a model state to emulate on the growth and development index.

“With a majority in the Assembly and a stable government in place, we will work hard for implementing our development programmes and welfare schemes to improve the quality of life and create jobs in thousands,” he said.

Assuring uniform development across the state, Yediyurappa said his government would implement the Nanjundappa report to remove regional disparities.

“The Land Reforms Act has been amended to increase the land use for industrial growth to generate jobs and attract more investments,” he added.

