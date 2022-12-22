HEALTHINDIA

Covid surge: Stalin directs officials to step up safety measures in TN

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday directed the ministers and officials to tighten up the guard against Covid -19, which is on a rise in several countries.

In a high-level meeting at the seat of power — the Secretariat, the Chief Minister asked the officials to be alert and ensure safety measures in crowded places given the arrival of tourists during the festive season.

Notably, Covid cases in China, South Korea, France, and the United Kingdom are witnessing a surge. China has reported 1.48 lakh fresh cases and around 480 deaths recently.

The Tamil Nadu state Public health department has already written to the Union Health Ministry for mandatory tests at the international airports for passengers arriving from China and Hong Kong.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Stalin also reviewed the existing situation of beds, oxygen beds, availability of medicines, and other infrastructure in the state.

It has been learnt that the health department officials have informed the Chief Minister that 97 per cent of the people of the state have taken the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 92 per cent have been inoculated with the second dose and hence the possibility of a major surge of the pandemic in the state is unlikely.

It may be noted that India has reported four cases of Omicron BF.7 sub-variant which is the main cause of the Covid surge in China and other countries.

20221222-142803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Is Omicron subvariant BA.2 more transmissible?

    Telangana bans rallies, public meetings till Jan 2

    Chinese researchers removed key Covid-19 gene data from NIH database

    Pakistan adds 194 new Covid cases, 2 more deaths