Covid tally crosses 22K mark as AP reports 1,062 new cases

Amaravati, July 8 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh reported 1,062 fresh novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday, slightly lower than the 1,178 reported during the preceding 24 hours. The Wednesday tally includes 11 returnees from outside the state. The Covid-19 tally has now touched 22,259 in Andhra Pradesh.

On Wednesday, new cases were detected in all 13 districts of the state. The highest single day tally of 255 cases was recorded from Chittoor district, followed by Guntur with 173 cases, East Godavari with 125 cases, and Anantapur with 87 cases. Kadapa with 71 cases and Krishna with 70 cases, were the other districts that had high number of new cases during the 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Wednesday, state health officials said.

The testing was ramped up with 27,643 tests were conducted in comparison to the 16,213 samples tested during the preceding 24 hour cycle.

As many as 1,332 were discharged from hospitals and treatment centres in the state.

As on Wednesday, 10,894 affected persons are receiving treatment at hospitals and designated Covid treatment centres in the state.

The cumulative tally of cured persons now stands at 11,101.

Meanwhile, 12 deaths were reported from different parts of the state. Kurnool reported the highest number of 3 deaths, followed by 2 deaths each in Krishna, Anantapur and West Godavari districts. Similarly, one death each was reported from Chittoor, Guntur and Visakhapatnam districts. The overall death toll in Andhra Pradesh due to Covid, stands at 264.

The number of positive cases detected in returnees from outside the state also showed a downturn on Wednesday. Telangana however continues to contribute to the highest numbers in this category. Of the 9 new cases that were reported in this category, the high of 6 positive cases were returnees from neighbouring Telangana. Of the remainder, 2 positive samples belonged to returnees from Tamil Nadu, and there was also one case from Kerala. Till date, 2,266 persons have tested positive for Covid among persons who returned from other states. The active cases tally in this category is 779, while 1,487 persons have been discharged till date.

On Wednesday, only two new cases were reported from persons with a travel history to foreign countries. While one of the positive cases was a person returning from Kuwait, the second person had a travel history to the USA. The cumulative tally of Covid patients in this category stands at 422, while 268 persons have been discharged after getting cured. As of Wednesday, 154 persons in this category are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

–IANS

pvn/skp/