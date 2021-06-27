The national capital on Sunday reported 89 new Covid-19 cases, staying below 100 cases for the straight second day, while the daily Covid positivity rate remained at 0.12 per cent, according to the health bulletin.

With four more deaths reported on Sunday, Delhi’s Covid toll rose to 24,965 since the pandemic started early last year.

During the same time period, 285 people recovered from the disease, taking the national capital’s total number of recoveries to 14,07,401 till date. Delhi presently has 1,568 active cases, with the number of patients under home isolation dropping to 478.

A total of 74,198 Covid samples were tested in the last 24 hours, including 54,297 through RT-PCR and 19,901 through the Rapid Antigen method.

Delhi had reported 85 new Covid cases on Saturday – the lowest since April 19, 2020. There were nine deaths were reported in the national capital on Saturday, while daily positivity rate was at 0.12 per cent.

This is the third time in the last one week that Delhi’s single-day tally fell below the 100-mark after June 21, when the national capital had reported 89 cases.

Delhi, which is under phase wise unlock since last four weeks after the second wave of Covid pandemic slowed down, will witness more crowds in public places from Monday as gymnasiums, yoga centres, hotels etc. will be allowed to open from Monday at 50 per cent capacity.

However, cinema theatres, spas, schools, colleges and educational institutes, swimming pools, and entertainment and amusement parks will remain shut.

–IANS

pd/vd