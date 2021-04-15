Covid test would be mandatory for all Karnataka pilgrims returning from Kumbh mela at Uttarkhand’s Haridwar, state Health Minister K. Sudhakar announced on Thursday.

“Pilgrims returning to the state after taking part in the holy Kumbh mela at Haridwar must self-isolate at their home for a week and take an RT-PCR test,” said Sudhakar in a tweet in Kannada, tagging an order from the state Health Department.

The returnees have also been advised to resume normal activities only after their Covid test report result is negative.

According to latest reports, at least 1,700 pilgrims from across the country tested positive after participating in the Kumbh mela between April 10-14 in the northern hill state.

The state Health Department, however, has no information on the number of pilgrims going from the state for the holy dip in the river Ganga at Haridwar during the month-long fair.

“Pilgrims visiting the Kumbh mela at Haridwar should strictly comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Union Health Ministry on February 23, 2021,” said the order.

–IANS

fb/vd