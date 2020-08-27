Covid testing facilities to be available in all districts of Raj

Jaipur, Aug 27 (IANS) With the number of active Covid-19 cases mounting to 14,646 in Rajasthan as on Thursday, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that the testing facility will soon be available in all the districts of the state while two Cobas-8800 machines from the US will reach Rajasthan in August and October-end.

According to the health officials, 998 people have succumbed to the dreaded virus so far in Rajasthan, which has reported a total of 75,303 confirmed cases.

With the import of the Cobas-8800 machines, the number of tests in the state is likely to increase to over 60,000 per day, Sharma said, adding that the capacity to conduct 51,640 tests per day has been developed in the state.

At present, Covid testing facility is available in 22 of the 33 districts in Rajasthan.

The Health Minister said that a community health centre equipped with all the facilities will be opened in each Assembly constituency so that the residents of that area don’t have to go to the cities for treatment.

On Wednesday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had reviewed the Covid-19 arrangements in the state and announced that all religious places, including temples, mosques, gurdwaras, churches and monasteries, will reopen for the general public from September 7 maintaining all Covid-19 precautionary measures.

