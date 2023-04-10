Cracking the whip, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has advised all senior citizens to start wearing face masks in public and made it compulsory for all civic hospital employees, patients and visitors, a top official said here on Monday.

The move comes in the wake of a possibility of a huge spike in cases in May, as per Central forecast, said BMC Commissioner I.S. Chahal, after a major review meeting of the Covid-19 situation in Mumbai.

Chahal has instructed that while seniors aged above 60 are urged to wear masks while stepping out in public places, it will be mandatory for all in civic hospitals.

The meeting also decided to make central procurement of all requirements like face masks, PPE kits, gloves, medicines and other medical supplies for all civic hospitals to ensure there are no shortages.

The BMC will start testing in a big way to enable early detection of Covid-19 cases, with the collaboration of private labs.

Keeping in view the possibility of increased patients and hospitalisation, the BMC has stressed the need for more intensive care units, functional medical oxygen plants with proper audit of the demand-supply of the hospitals.

As in the past Covid-19 waves, the civic chief has ordered all Ward War Rooms for patient management, ensure they are functional with all necessary manpower and systems to tackle any eventuality.

All civic employees are advised to use masks, at least when they come in contact with the public, and politely request the people also to follow suit.

Civic and private hospitals must conduct mock drills to determine their Covid management preparedness, all private hospitals are required to equip their entire systems geared to tackle the next wave.

Patients scheduled for surgeries must be tested for Covid-19 in all hospitals and if they are found positive, the operation should be postponed, unless its an emergency surgery.

The meeting was attended by Chahal, Additional Municipal Commissioners Ashwini Bhide, Ashish Sharma, P. Velrasu, Sanjeev Kumar, Joint Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and other heads of departments.

