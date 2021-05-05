The Tamil Nadu government has exempted its disabled employees from attending office following the surge in Covid -19 cases in the state.

The disabled employees need not come to office from May 6 to June 20 in view of the Covid-19 surge, according to an order by the Secretary of the differently abled welfare department, Vijayaraj Kumar.

Members of various organisations of the disabled employees thanked the government for the order.

K.R. Manikyam, state general secretary, differently abled government employees organization of Tamil Nadu while speaking to IANS said, “The differently abled people are really thankful to the government and the officers for having brought in such an order. The care taken by our government towards people like us is exemplary and we wholeheartedly are thanking the government over this move.”

It may be noted that the central government has already issued an order and directed state governments to exempt disabled people from attending office.

With the Covid-19 cases surging ahead and fresh cases in a day crossing 21,228 mark on Tuesday and the number of deaths touching 144, the government said it does not want to take a risk on the safety of the disabled people.

–IANS

