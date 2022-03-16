Vaccination for children in the age group of 12-14 years, earlier scheduled from Wednesday, will now begin after March 22 in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the state health administration, the date for inoculation of the children, was extended due to Holi and also delay in training programme to the frontline workers.

A national-level training to the all frontline workers at district and block level is scheduled to begin from March 16 and will be completed by March 22. Therefore, the vaccination process for these children in the state will begin only after March 22.

The state health administration informed that some necessary changes will be carried out in the Cowin portal.

“Vaccination for children aged between 12 and 14 will start after necessary training is provided to the frontline workers. A schedule for necessary training for health workers for all blocks and district levels has been prepared and the process will begin today,” said an health official.

After the national-level training to be held on Wednesday, necessary training to the all-frontline workers at the district and block level will be completed by March 22 after which the inoculation of those aged between 12 to 14 years will begin.

There are around 43 lakh children aged between 12 and 14 years eligible for inoculation in Madhya Pradesh. Vaccination for these age group children would be held on school premises only.

In many other states, inoculation for this age group is set to start from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, precaution doses will be made available to all eligible persons above 60 years from Wednesday. They will not be required to submit any medical certificate for getting inoculated, Shukla added.

20220316-121402