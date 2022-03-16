HEALTHINDIA

Covid vaccination for 12-14 age group in MP after March 22

By NewsWire
0
0

Vaccination for children in the age group of 12-14 years, earlier scheduled from Wednesday, will now begin after March 22 in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the state health administration, the date for inoculation of the children, was extended due to Holi and also delay in training programme to the frontline workers.

A national-level training to the all frontline workers at district and block level is scheduled to begin from March 16 and will be completed by March 22. Therefore, the vaccination process for these children in the state will begin only after March 22.

The state health administration informed that some necessary changes will be carried out in the Cowin portal.

“Vaccination for children aged between 12 and 14 will start after necessary training is provided to the frontline workers. A schedule for necessary training for health workers for all blocks and district levels has been prepared and the process will begin today,” said an health official.

After the national-level training to be held on Wednesday, necessary training to the all-frontline workers at the district and block level will be completed by March 22 after which the inoculation of those aged between 12 to 14 years will begin.

There are around 43 lakh children aged between 12 and 14 years eligible for inoculation in Madhya Pradesh. Vaccination for these age group children would be held on school premises only.

In many other states, inoculation for this age group is set to start from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, precaution doses will be made available to all eligible persons above 60 years from Wednesday. They will not be required to submit any medical certificate for getting inoculated, Shukla added.

20220316-121402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.