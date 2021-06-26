Adults in England will be able to get a Covid-19 vaccine without an appointment at hundreds of walk-in sites across the region this weekend amid a resurge of coronavirus cases, local media reported on Saturday.

In the “grab a jab” campaign, those aged 18 and over can turn up at the National Health Service (NHS) drop-in sites, including football stadiums, theaters, supermarket car parks and shopping centres, a newspaper reported.

The vaccine hubs are open to people having their first dose but can also provide second jabs for the over-40s who had their first at least eight weeks ago, or at least 12 weeks ago for the under-40s, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Britain has reported another 15,810 coronavirus cases in the 24-hour period, bringing the total in the country to 4,699,868, according to the latest official figures released on Friday.

The country also recorded another 18 coronavirus-related death. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 128,066. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 43.8 million people have been given the first coronavirus vaccine jab while more than 32 million people have been fully vaccinated, according to the latest official figures.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a four-week delay to the final step of England’s roadmap out of Covid-19 restrictions until July 19, amid a surge in cases of the Delta variant first identified in India.

Britain reported 35,204 new cases of the Delta Covid variant in the latest week, a 46 per cent increase, Public Health England (PHE) said Friday, adding that the Delta variant now comprises 95 per cent of all sequenced cases.

Experts have warned that coronavirus may continue to evolve for years to come, and eventually it is likely current vaccines will fail to protect against transmission, infection, or even against disease caused by newer variants.

