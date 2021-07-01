Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday clarified that Covid vaccines are allocated as per the density of the vulnerable population and reiterated that the central government is committed to vaccinate each and every citizen of the country.

Sitharaman who is on a two-day visit to Karnataka, visited the 100-bed hospital established by aerospace major Boeing India, with Doctors for You (DFY) and SELCO Foundation here.

She told reporters that the government is supplying vaccines based on population and allocation is done well in advance so there is no shortage of vaccines per se.

“I wish to assure at this juncture that union government is firmly committed to vaccinate each and every citizen of this country at the earliest,” she said in response to the question about many states like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand alleging shortage of vaccines.

