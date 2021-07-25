Top golfers Jon Rahm, the 2021 US Open champion, and Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 US Open champion, have tested positive for Covid-19 and have withdrawn from the ongoing Olympic Games.

The pullout of Spain’s Rahm, who is the world No. 1 golfer, and USA’s DeChambeau, the world No. 6, will deplete the field.

“I’ve been fortunate to represent my country and win a championship for Spain around the world as an amateur. Playing in Tokyo would have given me a chance to win an Olympic gold medal for my country,” Rahm said in a statement on Sunday.

“I would have loved to have been the first Spanish Olympic gold-medallist in golf, but unfortunately destiny had other plans. This is a great reminder for all of us that we’re still in a pandemic, things are not over, and we still need to fight together to get through this the best we can,” added Rahm.

This is the second time in his last five events that Rahm has had to withdraw due to a positive Covid-19 test.

He had earlier tested positive in early June in the Memorial Tournament where he was leading by six strokes after the third round. But he had to withdraw after that.

He, however, won the US Open from June 17-20 and also finished tied 3rd in the Open Championships last month.

DeChambeau had finished tied 33rd at the Open and tied 26th in the US Open.

–IANS

kh/