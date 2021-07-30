Vaccinated fans will be able to watch the last three T20 matches of the four-game series between West Indies and Pakistan at the Guyana National Stadium, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced.

The matches will be played on Saturday (July 31), Sunday (August 1) and Tuesday (August 3).

“The Government of The Republic of Guyana and the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), in partnership with Cricket West Indies (CWI) have come together to ensure fully vaccinated fans can be in attendance,” said a CWI statement.

The CWI also said that the spectators would also have to wear face masks besides being vaccinated. The fans will also have to socially distanced.

“Fully vaccinated fans are those who have received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine two weeks before the date of match they will be attending. Spectators will also need to wear face masks to gain entry to the matches and then keep wearing masks throughout. Fans will also need to remain socially distanced at all times,” added the statement.

The West Indies T20 World Cup team will be selected at the end of the series.

–IANS

kh/qma