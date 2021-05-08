Requirement of a positive coronavirus disease (Covid-19) report is now no longer mandatory for admission to a Covid health facility, Union health ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry’s revised national policy for admission of Covid patients to various categories of Covid facilities mentioned that a “suspect case shall be admitted to the suspect ward of CCC, DCHC or DHC as the case may be”.

“No patient will be refused services on any count. This includes medications such as oxygen or essential drugs even if the patient belongs to a different city,” said the directive which was issued to the states and Union Territories (UTs).

The patient-centric measure was taken to ensure prompt, effective and comprehensive treatment of patients suffering from Covid 19.

“No patient shall be refused admission on the ground that he or she is not able to produce a valid identity card that does not belong to the city where the hospital is located.”

Admissions to hospital must be based on need and it should be ensured that beds are not occupied by persons who do not need hospitalization, it further said.

Besides, the directive mentioned that the discharge should be strictly in accordance with the revised discharge policy available

Hospitals under the central government, state governments and Union Territory administration including private hospitals (in states and Union Territories) managing Covid patients shall ensure the directive, said the directive.

Union health ministry has advised the Chief Secretaries of states and UTs to issue necessary orders and circulars, incorporating the directions within three days, which shall be enforced till replaced by an appropriate uniform policy.

The Health Ministry has earlier enunciated a policy of setting up three tier health infrastructure for appropriate management of suspect or confirmed Covid-19 cases.

