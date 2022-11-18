The Kerala High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Serum Institute of India, and the Kerala and Central governments on a plea for compensation for a man claiming to have been paralysed due to the administration of Covishield vaccine.

The plea seeking a compensation for Rs 10 crore was moved by the wife of a man who was paralysed after he received a dose of the vaccine in March 2021.

The petitioner submitted that her husband suffered high fever on the same day that he received the vaccine and thereafter, his condition continuously worsened.

He was admitted to various hospitals, and underwent various medical laboratory tests and therapies, but despite the best efforts of doctors who attempted to diagnose his illness, nobody could find out what was the exact reason for the medical problem.

She added that now her husband is completely paralysed.

The plea said that the petitioner had approached the district medical officer with a representation containing all her grievances including records of the medical treatment of her husband, and the financial issues faced by them due to her husband’s condition.

Since there was no action from the authorities, the petitioner was forced to approach the court for compensation and financial assistance to the petitioner and her husband.

