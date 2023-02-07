INDIA

Cow found slaughtered in Delhi, FIR lodged

Tension gripped North Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh area after a cow was found slaughtered in a park.

A senior police officer said that they got a call at 12:36 p.m. informing that ome body parts of a cow were found near the Roshanara underpass in Gulabi Bagh.

“A police team reached the spot and removed the body parts and sent them to the government veterinary hospital for post-mortem,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, Jitender Kanwar, a social activist, filed a complainant with the Delhi Police Commissioner, urging him to take action against the miscreants.

The police said that they have filed an FIR under the relevant sections of the Delhi Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act, Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act in this respect.

No arrests have been made in the matter so far.

